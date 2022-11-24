Afia Schwarzenegger wades into Delay and Dr UN’s rift

Afia Schwarzenegger, Delay and Dr UN

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to Dr. UN’s outbursts at Delay in a video making rounds on social media.

Known in real life as Kwame Fordjour, Dr. UN was seen in a viral video lambasting the Delay Show host, over what he described as displaying unprofessionalism in an earlier interview they had.



In a bid to recount his ordeal as a guest on the popular show, Dr. UN labelled Delay an overrated presenter who is fond of asking stupid questions.



“Delay doesn’t ask wise questions. How many times have you heard that presenters attack people during interviews? You people are the ones that overhype her like that. You people regard her too much. She is Delay and so what? She is Delay before her own fans. I have earned my PhD in a great school. I have been to interviews in Rwanda, South Africa, CNN, BBC. I told them to mute some of the things I said because I have got court cases,” he stated in an interview with Ohemaa Channel.



But Afia Schwarzenegger, Delay’s nemesis, seems to have an interest in the ongoing development.



She shared the 1-minute video in which Dr. UN was captured lambasting Delay with a sarcastic caption;

“Peace is just an ewe name.”



