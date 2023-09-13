African presidents who formed 'family & friends' government - Blakk Rasta details

Musician cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta

Controversial musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has come up with some presidents on the African continent who have filled their governments with family and friends appointees.

According to him, the rate at which presidents are filling their government with their relatives has become prevalent contributing to the menace of corruption the continent is battling with.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend Show on 3FM, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta condemned the act and detailed some African countries whose Presidents have filled their governments with their family and friends.



1.Ghana



Blakk Rasta accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of filling his government with family and friends appointees when he spoke against it before he came into office.



He noted that former president, John Dramani Mahama did not have the number of appointees from his own family and friends compared to Akufo-Addo’s administration.



“Do you know how many people Nana Akufo-Addo has put into power and given appointments coming from his family and friends? Are you aware of that?" he asked.



“Former president Mahama did not fill his government with family and friends, yet it was rife all over the place that the country was being controlled by family and friends. Now we are seeing the real family and friends. Nana Akufo-Addo without shame will fill his government with his own family and friends. We have some people who become president and they turn it into a jamboree of family and friends.”



2.Cameroon

Blakk Rasta stated that the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has also appointed his own family and friends to occupy government positions.



Although he did not pinpoint specific individuals, he alleged that some government officials are people related to him.



“The man there [Cameroon] who calls himself a president, Paul Biya, has inundated his government with family and friends,” he alleged.



3. Equatorial Guinea



Blakk Rasta also said that the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodora Obiang Nguema has appointed his son and other family members to occupy key positions in government.



He described the act as worrying because there are other people who are equally or even more competent than the said individuals but are not given the opportunity.



“Let me take you to Equatorial Guinea. There is a man [the president] there, Teodora Obiang Nguema, he appointed his son and several others of his family into government positions including minister of defense, finance minister, and now vice president," he said.



He further added “That is what is known as nepotism. Just one or two will not be enough for you to come out and say this is nepotism because, after all, you first have to look at qualifications."

“If you are the president of a nation and your son is the only pilot on the land and you appoint him as the pilot of the national aircraft, does that amount to nepotism?”



4. Zimbabwe



Blakk Rasta mentioned that the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed his family and friends to occupy various government positions has led to public outcry in the country.



He disclosed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed his son and nephew to occupy key government positions.



“President Emerson Mnangagwa has appointed his son and nephew into positions and the people are crying. These are only two people. He has appointed his son as the deputy finance minister and then his cousin as the tourism minister. In fact, if Ghana was Zimbabwe, I am sure something else would have happened,” Blakk Rasta stated.



He commended former president, Robert Mugabe for his good governance that alleviated the plight of the people.



“The people of Zimbabwe, you saw how former president, Robert Mugabe ruled the nation. The time I [Blakk Rasta] went to Zimbabwe, there was peace and order. The place was beautiful and nice. The people loved their president and made sure things went right. I don’t know what is happening in Zimbabwe right now,” he said.



BS/BB

