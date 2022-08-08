Africans are scared of 'surgery' - McBrown shares liposuction experience

It took over a year's engagement with a dermatologic surgeon before Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, underwent liposuction surgery.

McBrown has confirmed rumours of body enhancement but insisted she only had liposuction to remove the fat from her 'sagging' belly but never added volume to her buttocks.



According to her, most Africans are against such surgeries due to fear and stories about their complications.



The host of United Show on UTV last Saturday intimated that she went under the knife with her "own money" to look good for herself adding that she only addressed the rumours due to the respect she has for her fans.



"I think it is a thing with Africans and also the word surgery scares a lot of people. As for me, I have never condemned anybody and I don't have a problem with anybody doing it and again, I Nana Ama McBrown want to feel good.



"When lipo started and a lot of women went for it, I had time to read about its complications before deciding to do it and so when the time came for me to do it, I didn't find difficulties because I have spoken to the doctor for over a year. I did all my research," she said.

The celebrated actress came under media scrutiny, especially by a section of Ghanaians who are against women who enhance their bodies.



McBrown who sees nothing wrong with what she has done to her body stood by her decision.



"I will plead with everybody, It was my personal choice to enhance my body. It is my own body and my own money from my hard work. Also, I didn't enhance my butt. I don't even have to explain it but I respect my followers so much that I need to speak about it and let it go," the actress disclosed on the show monitored by GhanaWeb on August 6.



