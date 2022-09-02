1
Afro Nation releases performance list phase I for December in Ghana

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Afro Nation has released the performance list for their concert this year in Ghana.

Tagged as phase one of the performance list, the headliners are Nigeria’s Davido and P-Square, with Ghanaian Stonebwoy named as a “very special guest,” according to a flyer posted by the Afro Nation Ghana Instagram account.

Supporting artistes are: Rema, Dadju, Adekunle Gold, CKay, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kamo Mphela, Gyakie and Camidoh.

DJs for the event taking place on December 29 and 30, 2022, at the Black Star Square, are: Scorpion Kings, Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles.

Traditionally held in Europe, the Afro Nation 2022 concert in Ghana is the event’s return after its 2019 debut in the capital city Accra.

