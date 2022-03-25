Afro-Pop Star Stonebwoy hails Ghana Nigeria rivalry ahead of epic World Cup Friday Playoff in Kumasi

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall Superstar and avid football fan, Stonebwoy, is the toast of Ghanaian and Nigerian football fans as he went online to have a "conversation" ahead of the latest football edition of Ghana versus Nigeria.

Stonebwoy expressed his well-wishes to Ghana’s Black Stars on the eve of their massive FIFA World Cup play-off with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The BHIM Nation icon, took time off his busy international schedule as he completed transit formalities on his way to the United States. He joined a panel of local and international Sports Journalists, Football Pundits, Media Commentators and Football Fans on Sports Agenda hosted by Ghanaian Sports Journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah on Twitter Space.



While he acknowledged that he has massive love for both West African countries, Stonebwoy said his heart, as a football fan, is with his Ghanaian compatriots in this must-win match.



The Ashaiman Mayor as he is also called, made a passionate appeal for Ghanaians to put their differences aside, rally behind the Black Stars both in spirit and physically at the Bara Yara stadium to urge them on to victory.

"Let's show our brothers from Nigeria respect as good hosts but we must beat them on the pitch in Kumasi before we go to Abuja next week".



Dubbed the “Jollof Derby,” the winner of the highly anticipated match will qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, come November this year but Stonebwoy is not happy that Ghana and Nigeria have been paired together to battle for one slot.



"I really don't understand why they want to eliminate one of the two great football nations in Africa. It would have been great if we both made it to Qatar but here we are, only one can make it and I hope it's Ghana".