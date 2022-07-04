3
Menu
Entertainment

Afrobeats: Giannis says Burna Boy is the G.O.A.T

Giannis Antetokounmpo And Burna Boy 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Burna Boy

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Greek-Nigerian basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo who plies his trade at Milwaukee Bucks has said Burna Boy is the greatest afrobeat artist of all time.

Antetokounmpo made the comment when he attended Afronation Portugal which took place between July 1 to July 3.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star blew the audience away with his electric and charismatic stage performance and this drew praise from Giannis who described Burna Boy as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) on his Instagram story.

Burna Boy has over the year shown he is one of the biggest stage performers around the globe.

His shows always inspire huge commendations and endorsements from fans who are captivated by his stage abilities.

At a festival where there were concerns and criticisms about the poor performances of Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy rose to the occasion and delivered a breathtaking performance that inspired praise from the former MVP, Pulse.ng said.

Burna Boy has earned a fan in Giannis who went as far as endorsing him as the greatest Afrobeats act of all time which is a tag Burna Boy will undoubtedly agree with.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong