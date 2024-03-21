Afrobeats star Mishasha releases new song

Popular afrobeat singer, Mishasha Jacob, popularly known as Mishasha, has released yet another musical masterpiece.

The talented singer who already has a number of hit songs to her credit, released 'Soft Vibez', her new song and first entry for 2024, on Thursday, March 21.



In 'Soft Vibez', Mishasha beautifully used her soothing voice to speak about peace of mind, good energy, and enjoyment. "Am all about peace of mind. No go dey carry me for mind. Al. Like to sip some wine. You know I barely come online".



The track was produced by talented Nigerian producer, Nyco and mastered by VT Beats, is a potential banger and is capturing the airwaves in Ghana.



Mishasha is a household name in the Ghanaian music industry, thanks to her exceptional musical talent and the release of her hit songs such as "Dorothy", "Papabi", "High Riddim", and "Pretty and Dangerous".

The naturally gifted and beautiful songstress who grew up in a musical family and developed deep interest in music right from childhood, starting out with writing songs from the young age of 14, is hugely a fan favorite.



Her songs have enjoyed significant airplays in Ghana and other parts of Africa.



She has featured and as well performed on big stages with top Ghanaian artists such as Stonebwoy whom she featured on the single 'Papabi' and Shatta Wale who collaborated with her masterfully on the hugely successful song, "Dorothy".



