Afrocentric musician details Lord Sly details music ambitions and skin bleaching

Lord Sly emerged on the music scene in 2019 with one goal in mind, creating his path. In the last two years, his music has been an embodiment of Africanness, lyricism, positivity, and love.

Born Sylvester Asare Gyamfi, Lord Sly started music as a hobby. The Ghanaian-Canadian was notorious for his love of music and ability to memorize the lyrics of a song at first listen.



His music journey began in Junior High school with his stellar performances of popular songs during events. In senior high school, he joined a rap group called the Street Lords Unit, where he began writing his lyrics. As the center and frontman of the group, Lord Sly took part in and conquered various campus competitions.



The rapper proceeded to contend in rap battles organized by urban radio stations such as Vibe FM, Choice FM, and YFM. He also partook in street rap battles, freestyle rap ciphers, and rap competitions such as Sprite’s Emcee Africa, where he emerged as the second runner-up.



In 2019, Lord Sly made his official music debut with the release of a classic hip hop tune titled “Fresh Off The Boat.” That same year, he dropped other hip hop singles such as “Dream,” “Peace and Love,” and “Heart of Gold.”

In 2020, Lord Sly switched up his style, introducing his fans to his Afrofusion and Afrobeats side through the Magnom-assisted “Lava Love” produced by Moore Sound. Lord Sly kept dishing out more of this new sound in “Oye” which featured Fameye.



The singer kicked 2021 off with a successful collaboration with R2Bees’ member Mugeez on “Sugar Honey Cannabis.”



He followed that record up with his latest single, “Melanin,” which speaks to the essence of the black woman. The song also celebrates the beauty of dark skin and describes the love, protection, and affection dark-skinned women deserve.



Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Lord sly said: “I wrote it from personal observation and experience.” He added: “Self-hate has been taught to Africans both on the continent and in the diaspora. It is my campaign against skin bleaching, as I would not want my daughters and nieces to grow up hating their skin.” Lord Sly further expressed his desire to see people liberate their minds and celebrate the melanin girls.