Afrochella celebrates World Jollof Day

Jollof Rice

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Afrochella has collaborated with YouTube Short for a video challenge contest giving Jollof lovers across the world a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Afrochella 2022.

To celebrate World Jollof Day today, YouTube and Afrochella have urged Ghanaians to jump on the #JollofLove, a YouTube Short cooking challenge where Jollof enthusiasts from across the world have a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Afrochella 2022.



“We’re so excited to partner with our friends at YouTube to host the #JollofLove YouTube Short challenge,” says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “Knowing who has the best Jollof has always been a fun debate and with this contest, we’re asking people to share why they love this savory dish so much, what makes their Jollof special and what their unique spin is on the popular dish.”



Here’s how Jollof lovers can join in on the fun and win this incredible prize:



● Create a 60 second YouTube Short sharing why you love Jollof



● Make a second YouTube Short showing how you make your special Jollof



● Be sure to submit your entry by hashtagging your YouTube Short with #jolloflove and #afrochella22

If you’re new to YouTube Short, here’s how you can start:



● Step 1: Download the YouTube app



● Step 2: Sign into the app then tap create



● Step 3: Have some fun and create a 60 second video



● Step 4: Upload your video and to enter into the #JollofLove challenge



The #JollofLove contest ends next month so get creative and good luck! There will only be five winners so may the best jollof win. For more on all things Afrochella, please visit https://afrochella.com/ and follow @afrochella on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.