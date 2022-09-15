Afrochella ex-president apologizes to victims of his sexual misconduct

Former president of Afrochella, Deezy

Edward Asafu Adjaye known chiefly as ‘Deezydothis’, who stepped down as president of Afrochella, on Wednesday issued an official apology to the women he reportedly harassed by sending them his naked photos and videos.

In a tweet dated September 14, Deezy who has been away from social media activities following his scandal begged victims and the general public for forgiveness adding that he has learnt his lesson.



He again pledged to turn a new leaf as he is totally ashamed of himself.



"This apology is long overdue. But it was necessary to take time to fully process and reflect on everything that's happened... I firstly want everyone, most especially the women on the receiving end of those communications, to know that from the bottom of my heart, I'm truly sorry and absolutely ashamed about all of it. I did not carry myself in a respectable manner at all and that behavior is not acceptable from me or anyone for that matter. There are no words that can possibly convey how remorseful I am but I believe the best apology is changed behavior and so from now on, I will dedicate myself to being much more respectful and mindful in all my dealings. Everyone of you deserved much better from me and that's all I will strive for moving forward," his statement read.



The sexual misconduct case which sparked outrage last month witnessed some of his victims sharing stories of how he sent unsolicited naked materials of himself to their direct messages and charts.



Many expressed fury on the back of the development. In a press statement shared on August 13, Culture Management Group, the parent company of Afrochella said the organisation does not take kindly to any form of harassment, discrimination or violence.

The company added that “as we conduct our internal review, Edward (Deezy) Asafu Adjaye will be stepping down from his leadership position and responsibilities at Afrochella effective immediately.”



Read the statement below:



