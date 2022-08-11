0
Afrochella's account suspended on Twitter

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Twitter page of organisers of one of Ghana’s biggest art and music festival, Afrochella, has been suspended.

According to a TV host on CitiTV, Olele Silva, the journalist stated that although the account for the biggest December show host may not be active, organisers are working round the clock to get it restored.

“The account will see a restoration soon. BREAKING: Official & verified account of one of Ghana’s biggest music, culture and art festivals in December, @Afrochella, was suspended by Twitter. Reasons for the suspension are not yet revealed,” he tweeted on August 11, 2022.

Following his earlier post, the journalist has updated social media users, asserting that the suspension of the Afrochella account is an automated error and that organisers are seeing to it that it's fixed.

“LATEST UPDATE: A source at Twitter tells me the suspension of the @Afrochella account is "an automated error that's being fixed. The account would see a restoration soon,” he added.

Afrochella is a festival that celebrates Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

The festival is designed to elevate and highlight the thrilling and thriving millennial talent in Africa by introducing an interactive event that teaches, explains and explores various cultures through a pioneering approach.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
