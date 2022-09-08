Afrochella secures Burna Boy, Stonebwoy for Ghana’s December festivities

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
African music superstars Burna Boy and Stonebwoy have been named as the headliners for Afrochella 2022 in Ghana.
The announcement came today Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, made by the organiser of the music festival, Culture Management Group (CMG).
At the two-day event, accompanying the Nigerian (Burna Boy) and Ghanaian (Stonebwoy) headliners are Fireboy DML, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft and others.
Afrochella 2022 is under the theme “AfroFuturism.”
According to Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella, “Afrochella will bring “Afrofuturism” to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond.”
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- We retrieved weapons from suspects arrested at 'Ashaiman To The World' concert - Police
- ‘Ashaiman To The World’ festival kicks off with health screening, sporting activities
- Shatta Wale promotes Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the world’ concert
- Ashaiman not a crime-ridden town – Stonebwoy
- ‘Ashaiman to the World’ is a charity concert; I don’t profit – Stonebwoy
- Read all related articles