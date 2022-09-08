0
Menu
Entertainment

Afrochella secures Burna Boy, Stonebwoy for Ghana’s December festivities

91488444 Burna Boy and Stonebwoy

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

African music superstars Burna Boy and Stonebwoy have been named as the headliners for Afrochella 2022 in Ghana.

The announcement came today Wednesday, 7 September, 2022, made by the organiser of the music festival, Culture Management Group (CMG).

At the two-day event, accompanying the Nigerian (Burna Boy) and Ghanaian (Stonebwoy) headliners are Fireboy DML, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft and others.

Afrochella 2022 is under the theme “AfroFuturism.”

According to Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella, “Afrochella will bring “Afrofuturism” to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: