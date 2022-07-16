After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins

Hadiza Raisa and Olamijuwonho

Hadiza Raisa shares painful journey to childbirth

Accomplished Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Hadiza Raisa, has announced that after several failed attempts to give birth, she has finally given birth to twins, a boy and a girl.



In an Instagram post, the famous daughter of business mogul, Chief Razaq Okoya, shared a picture of herself and her husband, Olamijuwonho, the son of former Oyo State governor, Adebayor Alao-Akala holding their children and thanked God for gifting them with their twins.



In the same post, she shared the powerful testimony of how they welcomed their bundle of joy, safe and sound, after 14 IVF's and multiple miscarriages, including 24-week-old boy/girl twins and 17-week-old identical triplet girls.

“It started in November 2014. Innocent naive and very hopeful, little did I know what was in front of me. God all I can say is thank you. After 14 IVFs, multiple miscarriages including 24 weekers boy/girl twins and 17 weekers identical triplet girls. Today I celebrate the birth of my full-term babies Look at God.I have a story, l'Il tell you in detail soon,” Raisa’s post on Instagram read.



Reacting to the post, netizens congratulated the couple for their new babies and prayed for similar in their respective lives.



