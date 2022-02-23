After 15 years of music, I can only boast of GH¢30,000 in royalty - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta is the highest GHAMRO royalty earner

Shatta asked to redeem GH¢30,000 royalty



Dancehall musician asks for more from GHAMRO



Shatta Wale despite being declared as the highest royalty earner in Ghana by the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, still sees his money as chicken feed.



Rex in an interview on GTV Breakfast disclosed that the popular artiste is due some GH¢30,000 royalties and urged his management to provide his bank account details for transfer.



He said: "Shatta Wale's money with GHAMRO is over 30,000 cedis, we're only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account."



Shatta, looking back at the years he has worked his heart out, has lamented about what he has earned over the period of 15 years.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he disclosed that he will use his royalties to pay off his taxes with the Ghana Revenue Authority but maintain that the money wasn't befitting.



He wondered how much new artists with less experience will be earning considering their years in the music industry.



"30k for 15yrs of music... ah Ghana, why? Our leaders why ...what have we done to you. Then KiDi en 3years dierr 0.50pesewas 00,' he wrote on Facebook.



The leader of the Shatta Movement has always maintained that leaders at the helm of affairs are not working adequately to ensure singers reap from their years of sacrifices, reasons why many of his colleagues are still struggling.



