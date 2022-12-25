1
After boozing don’t expect God to take over the steering wheel – Kinaata warn drivers

Kofi Kinaata Polo 8.png Kofi Kinaata

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kofi Kinaata christened Martin King Arthur, a popular Ghanaian artiste, has advised drivers to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent accidents this festive season.

“When you take in alcohol, please park your vehicle because after drinking you will get vim that you are the fastest driver in the world like Michael Schumacher,” he said.

He continued “Park your vehicle somewhere safe and find another means to transport you safely home when you drink alcohol.

“Because when you were drinking God wasn’t involved so be careful else you’ll say that God should take over the steering wheel when you are drunk,” he added as listened by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com

Speaking on the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Accra-based Peace FM hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, the ‘Confession’ hitmaker said last days are dangerous so everyone must take care.

“I extend greetings to everyone to be very careful of whatever we are doing because last days are dangerous so we all must take good care of ourselves,” he advised.

