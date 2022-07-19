0
Menu
Entertainment

After school, I didn’t know what to do with my life – Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon 2.png Kwadwo Sheldon, Youtuber

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo popularly known as Kwadwo Sheldon says after University he had no idea what to do with his life.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, on Friday, July 15, 2022, Kwadwo Sheldon recounted how he had to create a niche for himself due to unemployment.

According to him, he did not want to be another name on the government’s unemployment list, therefore, he decided to create a path for himself instead of waiting for the government to create jobs.

Kwadwo Sheldon added that, he took the opportunities that were thrown at him and leveraged on it.

“Because I knew where I was coming from and there was no way I was going to the house or going back to stay with my grand mum in the village, I just have to create something for myself. If I don’t, there is nothing for me, so I did,” he told Kafui Dey on the Show.

Source: gbcghanonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah