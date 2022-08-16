After the big butt, what happens to your slim legs? - Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on body enhancement

Conversations about Brazilian butt lift and butt implants continue to gain the spotlight in the media with radio morning show host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese joining the discussion with a question.

In one of the editions of his Adeakyeabia show, the Okay FM presenter asked ladies who go for such body enhancement procedures if they have ever considered the future ramifications of their decision.



“You posit that your butt is small so you’ve gone for big butt. How about your slim legs? Because that is what supports your behind,” he remarked. “It will get to a point where your knee will hurt. So, you want your buttocks to be big; what about your slim legs?”



Offering a piece of advice, the broadcaster said it was imperative for ladies to accept how they were created because God is wise.



“Be content with your body,” he said while sounding biblical. “God knows everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good.”

“Go and ask the old ladies who had heavy butts during their prime. Today, they’re unable to walk,” Kwame Nkrumah added.



The craze for huge butts has been in existence for many years but has reached a crescendo in the last couple of years. The practice is now in vogue, and some celebrities have confessed to enhancing their backside for various reasons.







BB