Age and money does not matter in a relationship - Delay

Award-winning television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, professionally known as Delay, has revealed that finding true love as a celebrity can be difficult but when you do, a person's age and financial status should not hold you back.



Delay is the recent person to offer singer Deborah Vanessa also known as Sister Derby a piece of free advice on her newfound love following her messy breakup with rapper Medikal in 2018.



Derby has been advised to ignore all negative comments she is currently facing after making her relationship public.



Delay has explained that age, money, or one's complexion doesn't matter when it comes to matters of the heart. Once your man makes you happy, understands you and is also capable of making you laugh, you are good to go!

"Sister Derby has found love and I see lots of blogs talk about it. To me, the happiness that comes with finding someone who loves you like how you do is really difficult to get these days especially when you are out there (celebrity). You'll not know their real motive.



"If ever you met someone and you connect on that level, age, money, height, skin colour, even religion I see that it doesn't matter. Once there's understanding, you are good to go," Delay is quoted to have said on her show.



She also called on the singer to remember not to live her life to please others as their opinion don't matter.



"Sister Derby, if truly your new man makes you happy, laugh and helps you take your mind off certain things, then that's about it. All those talking about you don't matter. At the end of the day, you are living with it," Delay concluded.



