Agradaa ordained Woman of God by Nigerian pastors

Agradaa Prayed For Agradaa kneels during ordination

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been reported that fetish priestess turned evangelist, Evangelist Mama Pat, has been ordained by some Nigerian clergymen weeks after she mentioned that she was going to pick up her old name ‘Agradaa’ back.

In a post shared on blogger, akuaasaablogofficial’s page, the former fetish priestess was captured kneeling while being prayed for by six people.

The caption shared with the post read, “Ordination of Okomfo Agradaa to an Apostle by her Nigerian Pastors since all Ghanaian Pastors have neglected her...”

Among the people spotted in the video was one woman who laid her hands on Agradaa while donned in a beautiful green lace dress.

This, however, comes after the fetish priestess turned evangelist announced that on August 2, 2022, she was going to take back her old name ‘Nana Agradaa’ because the name Evangelist Mama Pat didn't hold power.

“I am going back to take the name Agradaa because when I came with the name Mama Pat, you people have been fooling around.

“From the 2nd of August, the name Agradaa is coming back. Agradaa Part 2 is coming back. Oh yes, oh yes!

“The name Mama Pat hasn’t got power, so the Agradaa is coming back. We have kept the name in the room and washed it up nicely. When we bring it back…[laugh hysterically and pauses],” she announced, speaking English and Twi.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
