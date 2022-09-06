Agradaa’s boys jailed for assaulting me, she should be next – Akwasi Appiah

In 2020, a video emerged in which self-acclaimed prophet, Akwasi Appiah alias Appiah Biblical was assaulted by a group of men who accused him of theft.

Two years after the incident Appiah Biblical says he is receiving justice for the attack which he alleges was carried out by associates of former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.



According to Appiah Biblical, he had on the day of the attack gone to Agradaa’s area with a court bailiff to serve her with a civil suit for showing his nakedness on her television.



He narrated that while he was waiting for the bailiff at distance, Agradaa’s boys came after him resulting in a chase. Fearing for his safety, he said he sped off but was eventually apprehended by the gang who assaulted him mercilessly and inflicted several machete wounds on his head.



Two years after the incident, Appiah Biblical in a recent interview said four of his attackers who initially pleaded not guilty when presented before a court, changed their plea to guilty just when he was about to mount the witness box.

“All four of them including Agradaa’s general manager changed their plea to guilty,” he told Oman Channel in an interview.



Despite his victory in court, Appiah Biblical added that the justice served him is yet to be complete as he is expecting that the rest of his attackers and Nana Agradaa will eventually be made to face the law.



“There are three more of the men, so we are not done. We are still pursuing the case. It also includes the woman herself. We have petitioned the police to let the woman come and write her statement. So she can be prosecuted because she is the one I went to and not her boys. So if her boys have pleaded guilty to the offence the question now is who sent them?” he stated.



