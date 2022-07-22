4
Agradaa throws 'Evangelist Mama Pat' away, promises to go back for ‘Nana Agradaa’

Nana Agradaa Aa Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa now called Evangelist Mama Pat

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Mama Pat claims her name holds no power

Date for change of name announced

Agradaa laments disrespect, promises showdown

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Evangelist Mama Pat, has announced that she is going back to take up her old name ‘Nana Agradaa’.

According to a viral video that has since circulated on social media, the evangelist claims there is no power in the name Evangelist Mama Pat.

For this reason, she has announced August 2, 2022, as the official day she brings back the name, ‘Nana Agradaa’.

“I am going back to take the name Agradaa because when I came with the name Mama Pat, you people have been fooling around.

“From the 2nd of August, the name Agradaa is coming back. Agradaa Part 2 is coming back. Oh yes, oh yes!

“The name Mama Pat hasn’t got power, so the Agradaa is coming back. We have kept the name in the room and washed it up nicely. When we bring it back…[laugh hysterically and pauses],” she announced speaking English and Twi.

Meanwhile, some people who have fallen victim to the former fetish priestess’s money-doubling fraud have threatened to stage a demonstration against her.

However, Nana Agraa has threatened victims of her ‘Sika Gari’ [a money doubling venture] after a lady called on all sufferers to join demonstrations against her.

In a video that was shared by a blogger, she dared to deal with all supposed victims physically and spiritually should they demonstrate against her.

ADA/BOG
