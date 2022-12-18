0
Agya Koo, McBrown, Dr. Likee, Bill Asamoah other Kumawood stars attend funeral of Okomfo Kolege’s late wife

Kumawood Stars 2.png Kumawood stars Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown and Dr. Likee

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

The final funeral rites for the wife of popular Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, fondly called Okomfo Kolege came off on December 17, 2022.

The ceremony took place at the Tabere school park in the Ashanti region, which is the hometown of the late Millicent Oteng.

Some photos from the funeral and burial rites that surfaced online earlier broke many hearts as they captured the husband, Okomfo Kolege weeping bitterly in public.

Some fresh photos that have surfaced capture the moment top Kumawood actors like Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Likee, Wofa Shifo, renowned movie producer/director Jackson K. Bentum, Wayoosi, Big Akwes, Papa Kumasi, Christian Awuni, Salinko, and many others turned up in their numbers to support their colleague in this moment of grieve.

The news of Milicent’s death broke out on November 20, 2022.

From the numerous reports at the time, it was revealed that Madam Millicent lost her life and that of her unborn baby in the theatre room when she was going to deliver.

