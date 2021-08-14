Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu’s beef affected me – Papa Kumasi

Ghanaian actor, Papa Kumasi has explained how Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu’s beef affected him.

He made this disclosure in an interview with Poleeno which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



Papa Kumasi revealed that Agya Koo was not in talking terms with him because of Kwaku Manu.



According to him, the Kumawood actors were divided into camps.



He indicated that he was in Director, Jones Agyemang’s camp which had Kwaku Manu and others.



Agya Koo on the other hand was in a group led by Director, Frank Fiifi Garbin.

Due to these differences, Papa Kumasi said both parties were not accepting roles that their other opponent’s members will be cast in.



He stressed that the issue was not helping the development of the movie industry.



Papa Kumasi recalled how he was nearly sidelined for a movie role had it not been for the intervention of the producer.



Watch the video below:



