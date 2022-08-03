Agya Koo and celebrities who endorsed NPP should bow their heads in shame - Mr Beautiful

Actor, Mr Beautiful

Ghanaian actor and party faithful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Beautiful, has stated that his colleagues who supported and endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been put to shame considering what he described as a woeful performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The actor in a recent interview on Metro TV called out Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Kalybos and other celebrities who he claim misled the public with the NPP's message of hope during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections that witnessed the party's flagbearer being voted into office.



The die-hard supporter of the NDC and former president John Mahama, however, noted that political differences should not create enmity between celebrities.



"Forever and ever, I will involve myself in politics because, in your house, there is politics. Everywhere you are there is politics. I buy fuel and pay my children's school fees. Therefore I will rally behind someone who I know can rescue the nation.



"The fact that we support different football clubs doesn't make you my enemy. You are simply not mature. So, nothing can stop me. I will encourage each and everyone," he stated.



According to the popular actor, his single decision to endorse the NDC back in the 2012 general elections paved way for his colleagues to openly campaign for political parties.



"When I came out in 2012 and openly supported His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, it paved way for the likes of Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and others to support this government (NPP) in 2016.

"These people, Agya Koo, Matilda, Kalybos should all bow their heads in shame because the party they supported has failed. Look at what the man I supported, Mahama, did for the nation," he added.





Agya Koo and all who supported this gov't should bow their heads in shame - 'Mr. Beautiful'#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/tNGoCWn3ul — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) August 2, 2022

