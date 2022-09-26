Agya Koo in trouble

Ghanaians descend on Kumawood actor Agya Koo

Some social media users have descended on Agya Koo after the Kumawood actor made a claim that no government has performed better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, not even Kwame Nkrumah.

“Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only one that has worked hard and kept its promises. Kufour took action. He made us value the concept of majority rule. I travel extensively throughout this country and have witnessed the enormous improvement in the person, thus I wonder why communicators are failing to project.



“Although Ghanaians sometimes offend me, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you know history, you’ll realize Kwame Nkrumah didn’t accomplish anything,” he said speaking with Kwaku Manu.



This utterance by the actor has angered some Ghanaians who have taken it to bird app, Twitter, to share their thoughts.



According to some social media users, it is evident the actor can only pass as a comedian and nothing more than that. They have argued that Akufo-Addo's performance is abysmal and comes nowhere close to Nkrumah's.



In a post shared by a user, said, “Mr prez @NAkufoAddo it’s very painful not to allow this idiot called Agya Koo not to benefit the free education some. See mumu comparing a failed prez like Nana Addo to Dr Kwame Nkrumah!! Ah!!.”

Another user said, “No wonder Lil win and Kweku Manu are clear, I knew Agya Koo’s fooling for the camera was real and it wasn’t acting naaa. I blame Kuffour too tsw.”



“I never commented on Agya Koo’s interview because I thought, it was one of his comedies. You will lose your credibility and mind when you follow this useless government,” another added.





Dr. Kwame Nkrumah sends message to Ghanaians from his grave. #audioleak Agya koo is a fool. the biggest idiot in kumawood* pic.twitter.com/vWQdhiMbcy — SaD LieF• (@SadBoysGang2) September 26, 2022