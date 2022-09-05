‘Agya Koo is the best; I have been dying to act with him’ – Kalybos

Kalybos

Actor and filmmaker, Richard Kweku Asante, popularly known as Kalybos, has revealed who he thinks is the best actor in Ghana.

According to the comic actor, Alex Adu, also known as Agya Koo, is the best actor in Ghana and he has been dying to star in a movie with the legendary actor.



In an exclusive interview with vlogger, Poleeno, Kalybos revealed that Agya Koo has been his idol in the movie industry since he was a child and that he would give anything to watch a movie by him or play a role with him.



“I love Agya Koo. He is one idol I have been dying to act with. If producers are listeners, I am willing to give anything for that. I have been watching Agya Koo since I was a child. He is really the best, I must say,” Kalybos explained.



The comic actor also revealed that he would, in the coming days, release a new movie series.



He said, “Fans should watch out for me in the coming days. I will be releasing something spectacular in the coming days. Ahuofe Patricia and I worked on that. You people would love it.”

Kalybos was recently in the news for making known his intention to marry songstress Gyakie if given the chance.



According to him, there are about sixteen female Ghanaian celebrities he would like to choose a wife from but among them, the songbird stands out.



“I like 16 celebrities… But if I could marry Gyakie, I would,” he made this known in a one-on-one interview with Angel FM.



EAN/BOG