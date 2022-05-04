Agya Koo rubbishes claims he has issues with LilWin and Kwaku Manu

Agya Koo throws some light on his relationship with LilWin and Kwaku Manu
Agya Koo insists he is still respected in the movie industry
Kwaku Manu and LilWin reported to have issues with Agya Koo
For years, it has been rumoured that Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has had bad blood with colleagues in the movie industry, LilWin and Kwaku Manu.
The senior actor in a viral video shared on YouTube has rubbished claims that he is in some sort of conflict with the two actors while stating some instances to confirm he was on talking terms with them.
“I heard of LilWin somewhere last year when invited me to a project he was working on. My wife is abroad so due to that, I couldn’t join in his project.
“Apart from that, I met him at the airport on my way to Accra and we had brief chat. Sometimes, you will hear of rumours but they (actors) all see me as their father and they all give reverence to me,” he said.
Talking about the fatherly role in the movie industry, Agya Koo has asserted he is one person who pays less attention to negative rumours.
He furthermore added that LilWin has never been rude to him and neither has Kwaku Manu.
“I am someone who pays less attention to some issues. Kwadwo (LilWin) hasn't been rude or acted in any way that shows disrespect towards me.
“Kwaku Manu has come to my place two or three times, and we've had some chats. No way do I have any issues with Kojo Nkansah LilWin or with Kwaku Manu,” he added.