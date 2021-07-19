Agyemang Badu reacts to dating rumours with Delay

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Ex-Ghanaian international and U-20 world cup winner, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has refuted claims he dated media personality and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the 'Go online' show, the combative midfielder disclosed that there has never been any form of amorous relationship between himself and Delay.



He described the kind of relationship between himself and Delay as “Good friendship turned Family.”



The former Udinese midfielder explained that he met Delay through a friend who told him, the host of the Delay show, wants to interview him and after that interview was done, they remained close as friends.

He added that his friendship with Delay has nothing to do with love but can state that he goes to Delay’s house sometimes to have a meal and in some instances they even exchange cars.



Watch video below:



