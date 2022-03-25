'Ailing' Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed

Mr. Ibu is currently undergoing kidney treatment in a hospital

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, has dismissed reports that he is in an extremely critical condition at the hospital.

Speaking in a video, the ailing actor explained that he is steadily recovering and as such the public should disregard any false news.



Mr. Ibu who is currently on admission at a kidney centre in Abuja also hinted that he has not in any way sought financial assistance as rumours have claimed.



He informed the public that his Instagram page and bank account have been taken over by hackers who are trying to feed off his ill health.

“I no dey anywhere to beg people for money, I’m not as critical as they are talking now…I can walk now, just that I cannot run, please.” He said in part.



“His Instagram account has been hacked and anybody using that account to collect money, you people should stop it, its not good. Any good person or well wishers that wants to help him should come to the hospital”. His wife, Stella Maris added.



