Aisha Huang did more damage than Akuapem Poloo – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of Imani Africa Mr Franklin Cudjoe has said actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo should be pardoned.

Mr Cudjoe indicated that even the Chinese national who was arrested for engaging in illegal small scale mining (galamsey) did more damage to Ghana and people than what Akuapen Poloo did but was freed and subsequently deported.



In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe said “Galamsey, Aisha Huang and her sponsors have done more damage perpetuating poverty and scarring our consciences than Akuapem Polo’s.”



He added “Akuapem Polo deserves a second chance. May she be pardoned.”



Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea after she pled guilty to charges against her in court.

The Accra Circuit Court convicted her on publication of obscene materials and two counts of domestic violence on 14th April 2021.



For his part, a former Deputy Minister of Information, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng said that he does not want to see Akuapem Poloo, sent to jail.



In a tweet, Mr Agyenim-Boateng who is also an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama said “I am not a fan of Rosemond Brown but I don’t want her sent to jail for her folly over that nude photo issue. May justice be tempered in her favour.”