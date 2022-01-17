Aisha Modi reacts to beef rumours with Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Entertainment enthusiast and philanthropist, Ayisha Modi popularly known as “She loves Stonebwoy” has opened up on her current relationship with her music superstar, Stonebwoy.

Speaking in a phone conversation with blogger Sammy Kay, Ayisha Modi disclosed that there is no bad blood between herself and Stonebwoy, contrary to rumours making rounds that two buddies have fallen out.



According to Ayisha, everything she did and has done for Stonebwoy was just to support a brother, but along the line, there was so much disrespect towards her from people around Stonebwoy hence she had to distance herself to preserve her peace.



That notwithstanding, Ayisha stated so far as Stonebwoy has publicly revealed they are cool, then that means there is no problem between them.

Ayisha Modi in the past few years has arguably been Stonebwoy’s biggest fan, she defends the Bhim Native Boss without fear or favour but in recent times Ayisha has gone on a hiatus on social media, making many netizens speculate that the two buddies have some sort of friction going on between them.



