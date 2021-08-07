Ajaguarajah is a powerful man of God and his gift should be respected – Sonnie Badu

UK-based Ghanaian musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu has heaped praises on the controversial man of God, Ajaguaraja.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu in an interview, the gospel musician stated that Ajagurajah’s teachings reflect how things were done in the past which is admirable.



Sonnie Badu added that Ajaguarajah had a rare gift and is a great force to reckon with.



He explained how his gifts and talents were going to help the gospel ministry grow.

The popular musician and pastor also disclosed his readiness to visit Ajagurajah when he comes to Ghana.



Watch Sonnie Badu's interview with Kwaku Manu in the post below:



