Ajagurajah narrates how his ‘deity’ pours a heap of cash under his bed every morning

Ajagurajah Red4.png Bishop Kwabena Asiamah is the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has disclosed that he wakes up every morning to stacks of money piled up under his bed.

In excerpts of a Facebook live video that has gone viral, the Ajagurajah Movement founder stated that his lavish lifestyle isn’t funded by any business or by kind benevolence.

Ajagurajah made these statements while expressing that he is financially sorted for life.

“I don’t go broke and I never will. You won’t understand. I can’t put every information out here like you’d be amazed. For someone like me who wakes up in the morning and… let me not talk too much. Do you think it’s humans that give me money?

“In my case, Snakes don’t vomit money for me but my angel Ajagurajah gives me money. The other day, I showed my pastor a glimpse of how I get my money from Ajagurajah and he was scared. I wake up every morning and under my bed is filled with money. You don’t know the power I carry,” he noted.

He added that if his lifestyle is indeed sponsored by mere mortals, they would’ve given up along the line.

“If my lavish lifestyle is sponsored by humans, they would have given up on me by now. The kind of things I have, the wealth I possess isn’t a joke.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
