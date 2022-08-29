Ajagurajah releases deadly curses on men who recorded him eating at KFC

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, chiefly known as Ajagurajah has cursed two men who recorded him while he was eating at a KFC restaurant in an attempt to shame him.

The video which was shared on TikTok captured Ajagurajah busily drinking a coca drink in his famous red gown which he wears to preach.



The video attracted mixed reactions from the public with some making mockery of him for eating outside.



But reacting to the turn of events, Ajagurajah nicknamed 'Chop bar pastor' noted that he has love for everyone, the why it doesn't bother him to sit in an open space to enjoy his meal.



"I have seen a video of me going viral for eating outside. Your pastor doesn't eat outside because he doesn't want to buy food for anybody. Even Jesus ate in a public space. I can buy food outside and eat. I buy corn and stand outside to chew it. I am not arrogant that explains why I can eat during my Facebook live sessions," he explained.



The aggrieved preacher cursed the men whose voices were heard in the background of the video.



"Let me say this, those who took that video of me will suffer in life. Water will forever taste bitter in your mouth. All your children will be sicklers. You will beg before you eat. Your funeral will not be befitting, you will suffer shame at your burial. May the angel of Ajagurajah curse you...your plan was to shame me but it backfired. Ghanaians now know that am not arrogant. I am not like those pastors."

According to Ajagurajah, he visited KFC with his men because they were hungry and couldn't wait to get home for food.



"After a programme, I was famished and so together with my pastors, we went to KFC in my gown. I decided to set outside KFC to eat instead of eating in my car. Those who recorded me will suffer...I will curse you and even add your fourth generation to it," Ajagurajah declared while he instructed a pastor to read a Bible verse.



Watch the video below:











OPD/BB