Ajagurajah’s new hairstyle causes stir online

Ghanaians criticize Ajagurajah’s weird looking outfits



Arguably one of the most unpredictable and controversial prophets in the country, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as ‘Ajagurajah’ has again taken social media by storm and this time around, it is about his new hairstyle.



One may have thought that Ajagurajah’s fully grown afro hair was just it but he has totally switched it up to the surprise of many.



Ajagurajah has taken a step further to braid his ‘fro’ into a style that either looks like a cornrow or dreadlocks.

The ends of the braids appear like an afro twist while the front section has been braided in a form of a cornrow.



Scores of individuals on social media have hilariously given various nicknames to Ajagurajah’s new hairstyle.



This was after he introduced his new look in a photo shared on his social media pages with the caption;



“Give me a new name.”



It is no secret that Ajagurajah’s choice of outfits and weird physical looks have been an issue of great concern to most individuals on social media.

Many have questioned how he ‘nonchalantly’ treks on barefoot to all events, to an extent, he even embarks on trips outside the country without shoes.



Not forgetting the fact that many have criticized his thick-looking black and red robe which he always rocks.











