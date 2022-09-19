Ajagurajah to organise a party for Shatta Wale, extends invitation to him

Shatta Wale invited to banky party

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian Prophet, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has extended an invitation to Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, to come and dine with him in his church.

In a video shared on the ‘Block Nation’ preacher’s TikTok, he noted that he was going to hold a banku party for Shatta Wale and all his fans.



“Shatta, Agurajah Movement is extending a warm invitation to you and all Shatta Movement Fans. We have a banku movement. Anyone who knows Shatta Wale, forward this to him. Tell him that the CEO of Block Nation, Ajagurajah Movement, is inviting Bandana.



“Before Ajuguraja, there was Bandana. I am inviting Bandana or Shatta Wale to come and eat banku anytime, any day, anywhere, banku is for Shatta. Please tell Shatta Wale that Prophet Kwabena Asiamah is looking for him to come and eat banku. God bless you all,” he announced.



This will be the first time the preacher has extended an invitation to any artiste or musician, asking them and their fans over for a food party.

Since the preacher’s invitation went viral, Shatta Wale hasn’t responded with an affirmative or a negative answer.



As and when he does, GhanaWeb will do well to report on it accordingly.





ADA/DO