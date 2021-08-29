Ajeezay stole my song – King Paluta

Rapper, King Paluta

Fast-rising Kumasi rapper, King Paluta, has revealed that comedian Ajeezay stole his song.

According to the rapper in an interview on XZone on TVXYZ, he released his song titled "shishi banku ba’’ before Ajeezy refixed the song and made it popular.



"It’s my song. I brought it first...I couldn’t really push the song so people know the song but do not know where it’s coming from," said King Paluta.



Talking about why Ajeezay made the song more popular than his, Paluta revealed that Ajeezay is a comedian with a huge following that’s what helped him.



"You know he’s a comedian that’s why he could make it popular but I didn’t attack him or have any copyright issues with him, it’s just vibes," he said.

Rapper King Paluta born Thomas Adjei Wireko was raised in Atonsu Bokuro, a suburb of Kumasi by his single mother on whom’s advice, he became a rapper.



He had his first demo around 2004. He wasn’t able to record any track again until 2008, almost 4years after his first release.



