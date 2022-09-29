Akata Stone to drop another world-class song on 0ctober 1

Ghanaian dancehall artist Akata Stone

UK-based popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Akata Stone is gearing up to treat his fans with another world-class song.

The musician took to his social media handles to announce his intentions to release a song. The song dubbed 'We go Party' is expected to hit streaming platforms and on various TV and radio stations on Saturday, October 1, 2022.



Speaking to Hotfmghana.com about the song, Akata Stone revealed that he is happy he is about to finally release the song because his fans have been expecting it for a long time.



He stressed that looking at how the song was expertly produced, he is astonished he created such a song because it is a new style.

He emphasised that a song that is accompanied by a world-class video can easily top music charts and win awards.



Akata Stone started his music career in 2004 and has over 30 hit singles to his credit. The 'Bed Room Bully' hitmaker has also collaborated with seasoned artists such as Atumpan, Patapaa Amisty, and Flowking Stone.