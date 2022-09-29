0
Menu
Entertainment

Akata Stone to drop another world-class song on 0ctober 1

Akata Stone New Ghanaian dancehall artist Akata Stone

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

UK-based popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Akata Stone is gearing up to treat his fans with another world-class song.

The musician took to his social media handles to announce his intentions to release a song. The song dubbed 'We go Party' is expected to hit streaming platforms and on various TV and radio stations on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Speaking to Hotfmghana.com about the song, Akata Stone revealed that he is happy he is about to finally release the song because his fans have been expecting it for a long time.

He stressed that looking at how the song was expertly produced, he is astonished he created such a song because it is a new style.

He emphasised that a song that is accompanied by a world-class video can easily top music charts and win awards.

Akata Stone started his music career in 2004 and has over 30 hit singles to his credit. The 'Bed Room Bully' hitmaker has also collaborated with seasoned artists such as Atumpan, Patapaa Amisty, and Flowking Stone.

Source: hotfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours