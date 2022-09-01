1
Akatakyie bags lifetime achievement award nomination

AKATAKYIE We Back Music Duo, Akatakyie

Thu, 1 Sep 2022

Hiplife duo, Akatakyie, has shared with fans news of their latest nomination for an award.

“We’re delighted to announce our nomination for the Lifetime Achievement Awards – Hiplife music, by the Ghana Lifetime Achievement & Distinguished Awards 2022 USA,” they announced in a Facebook post.

According to the Ghanaian veteran musicians, “the award is organised by 2Geez Entertainment LLC under the partnership of Musicians Union of Ghana – MUSIGA and the Film Crew Association of Ghana – FICAG.”

The awards event will take place on Saturday, 26 November, 2022 in Springfield, Virginia, in America.

The duo is famous for many hits including the classic 'Odo Esisi Me (My Love Has Cheated Me)'.

