0
Menu
Entertainment

Akesisem drops ‘2X Higher’ album featuring Kwesi Slay, Pope Skinny

Akesisem At 5.jpeg King Joshua Wilson a.k.a Akesisem

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian award-winning singer hailing from Ashiaman, King Joshua Wilson popularly known in showbiz circles as Akesisem has released his latest album dubbed ‘2X Higher’.

The 15-track album features cemented rappers Pope Skinny, Kwesi Slay among others who have gracefully made it a topnotch album.

Since the ‘2X Higher’ album dropped, tracks such as “Ye Didi”, “Sika Beba” and “Asem Beba” are steadily garnering huge numbers on streaming platforms, Audiomack and YouTube.

In an interview with Akesisem, he said, the jamming album is mostly targeted at motivating the youth and entertaining all music lovers.

Akesisem is one of the upcoming Ghanaian musicians poised to put the nation on the map. He has since been working hard to become a household name in Ghana.

“2X Higher means I am going to the top and this is one of the albums that I would urge every music lover to take time and listen to it. I am sure of been one of the top singers in Ghana and beyond in no time. 2X Higher will open the doors and I know that,” he said.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'