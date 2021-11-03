‘Aki and Pawpaw’ reload set to be released in December

Aki and Pawpaw

Nollywood’s Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme popularly known as ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ have got fans thrilled about the ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ reload.

The duo shared on social media a teaser to their new movie which got fans super excited on the release of their over a decade long movie ‘Aki and Pawpaw’.



The movie is set for release in December.



Nollywood’s Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Ihemes social media posts have been beaming with laughter from fans who couldn't hide their excitement at the release of the trailer.



‘Aki and Pawpaw’ are two hilarious and stubborn characters who will take revenge, make you laugh and keep you glued to your screen until the end and have you craving for more.



The hilarious and stubborn characters of ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ fans thought was over could not get better with the new trailer.



The actors are still hilarious as they expressed anticipation for the film set to drop in December.

“It’s a banger.



Something Hooge is coming this December.



Back like they never left.



It’s #AkiAndPawPaw like you’ve never seen before, get ready to abandon all your home training at the door! #AkiandPawPawTheMovie” ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? shared.



Osita Iheme didn't leave his page empty as he also left a sentence



“We act you react.”