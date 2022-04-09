Aki and Popo movies inspired me to go into acting - Yaw Dabo tells it all

Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dobo has indicated that his journey into movies was inspired by Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme who are popularly known as Aki and Popo respectively.

Aki and Popo became famous in the early 2000 with movies from Nigeria. They were the favourite of every child who watched them because of their movies and the way they carried themselves in movies.



One person who was inspired to go into acting because of these two characters is Ghana’s movie actor Yaw Dabo.



Telling his story on Accra-based OKAY FM, Yaw Dabo indicated that he learnt a lot from their acting skills and polished it to become who he is today.

Yaw Dabo who is 22 years now said he told his school mates that he will one day become like the two popular Nigerian actors but they never believed him until he rose to fame in the Ghanaian movie industry.



“I told my mates back in school that I can do what Aki and Popo were doing of TV but they doubted me. I used to watch them and they inspired my craft. I learnt a lot from their acting and polished my craft and here I am now,” he said in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM.



Yaw Dabo disclosed that he is now 22 years of age and he completed Junior High School in 2014.