Akosua Agyapong has been calling me a thief for the past 5 years – Rex Omar 'roars' again

Highlife Legend, Rex Omar has revealed his intentions to sue veteran musician, Akosua Agyapong, for consistently calling him a thief.

According to Rex Omar who is the Chairperson of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Akosua Agyapong has been accusing him for the past five years.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye, Rex Omar said Akosua Agyapong must prove in court the false allegations that he has stolen money belonging to GHAMRO.



“Akosua Agyapong says I’m a thief and I have stolen money belonging to GHAMRO and she has been accusing me consistently for the past five years,” he said on Property FM sighted by MyNewsGh.com



He disclosed “So before I travelled recently I gave my Lawyers the go-ahead to serve her with a letter to respond within 14 days if she’s unable to prove her accusations against me for stealing from GHAMRO I’ll sue her.

“The 14 days I gave her has elapsed so I’ll take her to court for defamation so that she can prove to Ghanaians where I stole money belonging to GHAMRO,” he fumed.



Background



Rex Omar, currently serving as the Board Chairman of GHAMRO, a position he has held since 2017 was alleged to be operating unlawfully and without legal authority.



In a recent statement, Akosua Agyapong called upon the office of the Attorney General (A-G) to shut down GHAMRO, claiming that the organization's license had not been renewed due to court issues.

She asserted that some individuals had taken the interim management committee to court, and the judge had ordered them to step down pending new elections.



Furthermore, she highlighted concerns regarding GHAMRO's financial management, citing information from the organization's 2021 annual report and alleged that the funds intended for the welfare of musicians were mismanaged, with individuals in dire need not receiving adequate assistance.



Akosua Agyapong also questioned the allocation of funds, including expenditures on refreshments, sitting allowances, and the purchase of new cars and computers.



Rex Omar's legal team has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as spurious, false, and unfounded.

They have accused Akosua Agyapong of tarnishing their client's hard-earned reputation by making malicious and reckless public statements without any evidential or lawful justification.



The lawyers contend that Agyapong's statements have caused harm to Rex Omar's reputation, as well as emotional distress and financial losses.



In their letter, Rex Omar's lawyers demand that Agyapong publicly retract her defamatory statements and issue an unqualified apology within 14 days.



They also insist that she ceases making any further malicious and false public utterances against their client.

Failure to comply with these demands could result in legal action, seeking heavy damages against Agyapong.



