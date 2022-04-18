Akosua Vee breaks silence on her father's death

Akosua Vee and late father on her wedding day

Style coach and fashion blogger, Akosua Vee, has lost her father who is reported to be buried soon per Islamic requirement.



Saddened by the development, Akosua who is currently out of Ghana, can not pay her last respect to her dear father as plans are underway to lay him to rest.



In an Instastory sighted by GhanaWeb, the bereaved stylist shared one of her fondest memories of her dad.



The image captured him walking her daughter down the aisle back in 2017 when he gave her hand in marriage to singer and politician, Kwame A Plus.

Akosua could not hold back her tears when she penned down an emotional tribute to her "champ".



"Islamic religion has done me bad. I won't get to see my dad and pay my last respect to him. I love you my champ. Till we meet again," her post read.



The cause of his death is yet to be known.



See the posts by Akosua via Instagram:







