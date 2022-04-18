1
Menu
Entertainment

Akosua Vee breaks silence on her father's death

Akosua Vee Screenshot 2022.png Akosua Vee and late father on her wedding day

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Vee loses father

Akosua mourns late father

Why Akosua Vee can not pay last respect to late father

Style coach and fashion blogger, Akosua Vee, has lost her father who is reported to be buried soon per Islamic requirement.

Saddened by the development, Akosua who is currently out of Ghana, can not pay her last respect to her dear father as plans are underway to lay him to rest.

In an Instastory sighted by GhanaWeb, the bereaved stylist shared one of her fondest memories of her dad.

The image captured him walking her daughter down the aisle back in 2017 when he gave her hand in marriage to singer and politician, Kwame A Plus.

Akosua could not hold back her tears when she penned down an emotional tribute to her "champ".

"Islamic religion has done me bad. I won't get to see my dad and pay my last respect to him. I love you my champ. Till we meet again," her post read.

The cause of his death is yet to be known.

See the posts by Akosua via Instagram:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story