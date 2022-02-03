Akple Festival bounces back on Independence Day

Activities for the event include a food bazaar, exhibitions, music, among others

Source: GNA

The Akple Festival, a popular Ghanaian food party, is set to bounce back on Independence Day March 6, 2022.

The Akple Festival is an annual food and music party organized to celebrate Ghana's heritage month with the focus to draw people, especially tourists, closer to the rich identity of the country.



Despite not being staged in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic, Organizers and Partners of the event have announced that the second edition of the festival would be staged at the Mmofra Palace in Dzorwulu.



The theme for this year, 'Party Hard', would feature some of Ghana's finest musical acts (to be disclosed later) and the introduction of many more exciting activities.

According to the Organizers, this year's line-up of events and content have been carefully devised and would thrill audiences while adhering to all COVID -19 protocols.



Activities for the event include a food bazaar, exhibitions, music, among others.