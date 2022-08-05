1
Menu
Entertainment

Akrobeto features in KOB's tribute song for Kantanka

Kantanka Tribute Song.jpeg The song is a tribute for Apostle Sarfo Kantanka

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kwadwo Obeng Barima (KOB) has released the video for his track 'Kantanka ayekoo'.

The KOB Music management team set the release date for the song's audio and official video as Friday, August 5, 2022.

The song "Kantanka Ayekoo" is a special tribute to Emeritus Dr. Engr. Kwadwo Safo, also known as "Star of Africa," and the Chairman of the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Apostle Safo will celebrate his birthday on August 26, 2022, and in the days leading up to the special day, there are a lot of activities to ensure a successful celebration.

The song's official music video which was directed by Mista Morgan has already been shot and is ready to be released today.

Great characters from the church and Kumawood, including superstars Akrobeto and Ewura Adwo were included in the song's music video.

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife