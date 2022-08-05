Akrobeto features in KOB's tribute song for Kantanka

The song is a tribute for Apostle Sarfo Kantanka

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kwadwo Obeng Barima (KOB) has released the video for his track 'Kantanka ayekoo'.

The KOB Music management team set the release date for the song's audio and official video as Friday, August 5, 2022.



The song "Kantanka Ayekoo" is a special tribute to Emeritus Dr. Engr. Kwadwo Safo, also known as "Star of Africa," and the Chairman of the Kantanka Group of Companies.



Apostle Safo will celebrate his birthday on August 26, 2022, and in the days leading up to the special day, there are a lot of activities to ensure a successful celebration.

The song's official music video which was directed by Mista Morgan has already been shot and is ready to be released today.



Great characters from the church and Kumawood, including superstars Akrobeto and Ewura Adwo were included in the song's music video.



