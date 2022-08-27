Akrobeto gives full details of how he got his new car

Akrobeto showing off his brand new 2022 Toyota Venza

Kumawood comic actor and television personality, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has given a full account of how he got his brand new 2022 Toyota Venza.

In the Friday, August 27 edition of ‘The Real News’, Akrobeto showed a video clip of himself and a team from United Television (UTV).



In the said video, Akrobeto revealed that he now owns the luxury car because the management of UTV made it possible.



Answering a question about how he got the car in the video, Akrobeto said, “I now have this car because of UTV. This is a brand new 2022 Toyota Venza and I thank UTV”



Touching on why he allowed the publication of his new ride on the internet, the seasoned actor explained that the motive behind that decision is to publicly show gratitude to the staff and management of UTV for what they have done for him.



“You know, I love to keep my things and my issues surrounding me public. However, this time around, I have decided to publicly announce it, so that I can publicly express gratitude to UTV and let them know I appreciate what they have done for me and what they keep doing for me,” Akrobeto explained on his show.



Prior to this, the veteran actor and comedian was in the news and made global headlines after German football club, Dortmund, published a photo of him and some veteran players of the club on the club’s official social media pages, thanking Akrobeto for hosting them on his show.

Check out the video here





EAN/BB