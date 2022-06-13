2
Menu
Entertainment

Akrobeto's most-talked-about interview with Dortmund FC legends

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dortmund appreciates Akrobeto

Comic actor named biggest fan of BVB

Dortmund plays charity game in Ghana

Actor and host of 'Real News', Akrobeto, has earned the tag as the "biggest fan of BVB in all of Africa" by the former Borussia Dortmund captain, Roman Weidenfeller.

Some legends of the German club in June paid a visit to Ghana for a football and coaching clinic and met with the comic actor in the studios of United Television for an interview.

Abrobeto was joined by Jan Koller, a former professional footballer for Dortmund and Roman Weidenfeller, who expressed their delight in the actor's promotion of their club on his show.

According to Jan, they always "go crazy" when they see his comic news of the team's performance on their Black and Yellow channel.

"Nice to meet you, it is a pleasure. We are very proud to be here and right now you are our biggest fan in all of Africa," Weidenfeller disclosed

Borussia Dortmund legends and some African football legends by Abedi Pele played a charity game on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Dortmund's first to the African continent to be precise Ghana was inspired by the sporting values it shares with its Ghanaian partners Shooting Stars FC.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo