Dortmund appreciates Akrobeto

Comic actor named biggest fan of BVB



Dortmund plays charity game in Ghana



Actor and host of 'Real News', Akrobeto, has earned the tag as the "biggest fan of BVB in all of Africa" by the former Borussia Dortmund captain, Roman Weidenfeller.



Some legends of the German club in June paid a visit to Ghana for a football and coaching clinic and met with the comic actor in the studios of United Television for an interview.



Abrobeto was joined by Jan Koller, a former professional footballer for Dortmund and Roman Weidenfeller, who expressed their delight in the actor's promotion of their club on his show.

According to Jan, they always "go crazy" when they see his comic news of the team's performance on their Black and Yellow channel.



"Nice to meet you, it is a pleasure. We are very proud to be here and right now you are our biggest fan in all of Africa," Weidenfeller disclosed



Borussia Dortmund legends and some African football legends by Abedi Pele played a charity game on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Dortmund's first to the African continent to be precise Ghana was inspired by the sporting values it shares with its Ghanaian partners Shooting Stars FC.



