Akrobeto’s statement to Otumfuo that cracked everyone up

When the Kumawood actors took turns to pledge their commitment towards the renovation project of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, one interesting event that went viral at the ceremony was Akrobeto’s hilarious speech.

After the likes of Bill Asamoah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Agya Koo spoke, Akrobeto took his turn to address the Asantehene on how he intends to contribute his quota to the impending project.



Just when he grabbed the microphone, the audience insisted that he make his submission in English, specifically, his usual funny way of expressing it.



He obliged and just at the start of his speech the entire gathering, including his colleagues could not also hold back their laughter.



The comic actor pressed on further and said,



“Nana your majesty. Nana, we are proud of you. Without you, we are nothing. So, Nana, we’ll use our faces to go everywhere and advertise for this project. We will campaign for this project to succeed. Thank you very much.”

However, it appears, that out of the many speeches delivered by the various Kumawood stars, it was Akrobeto’s statement that has since caught the public’s attention.



Meanwhile, renowned Kumawood actors including Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, and others, pledged to liaise with the various brands they work with to bring the project to fruition.



Background



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s “Heal Komfo Anokye Project” seeks to raise US$10 million in a public fundraising drive for the renovation of the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the Hospital.



The facility according to reports, has not been refurbished for many years, with portions of the building developing defects, including the ceilings, tiling, and general ward environment.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the major referral health facility in the Ashanti region, serving the health needs of patients in 12 out of the country’s 16 regions.



See the video below:





EB/NOQ