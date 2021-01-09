Akrobeto threatens to give Bukom Banku hefty slaps if he meets him in person

Comic actor, Akrobeto and Bukom Banku

Host of the internationally acclaimed Ghanaian satire show, Real News- Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto, has told professional boxer Bukom Banku that he’ll take some hot slaps from him if their path ever cross.

Akrobeto sounded the strong warning, albeit jovially on his Real News show which is aired on United Television (UTV) by saying he’s disgusted at Banku’s penchant for bleaching and happily bragging about it.



The Ghanaian boxer had earlier told SVTV in an interview he bleaches to attract attention anytime he feels his fame is waning.

But Akrobeto won’t have any of that as he fired salvos at Banku for being childish and destroying his skin in the name of attention-seeking.



He subsequently warned him to refrain from his needless gimmicks otherwise he’ll slap him when he sees him.